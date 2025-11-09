11.8.2025: North Carolina FC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights
Published on November 8, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Albert Dikwa scored a pair of late goals after coming on as a second-half substitute to lead No. 7 seed Rhode Island FC to a 2-0 victory against No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix, booking the visitors a second consecutive trip to the Eastern Conference Final.
