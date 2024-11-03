11.3.2024: Union Omaha vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights

November 3, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha YouTube Video







Top-seeded Union Omaha advance to Semifinals of USL League One Playoffs for third time in last four seasons with 1-0 victory against Richmond Kickers at Werner Park courtesy of Lagos Kunga's 51st-minute winner

