11.3.2024: Union Omaha vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights
November 3, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Top-seeded Union Omaha advance to Semifinals of USL League One Playoffs for third time in last four seasons with 1-0 victory against Richmond Kickers at Werner Park courtesy of Lagos Kunga's 51st-minute winner
