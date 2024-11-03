11.3.2024: DC Power FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC - Game Highlights
November 3, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
DC Power FC YouTube Video
Carolina Ascent FC defender Renée Guion converted from the penalty spot to help the Ascent defeat DC Power FC 1-0 for the second time this season.
