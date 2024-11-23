11.23.2024: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights

November 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Behind goals from Juan Tejada, Jairo Henriquez and Ronaldo Damus, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC earned a 3-0 victory against Rhode Island FC in the 2024 USL Championship Final before a sellout crowd of 8,023 fans at Weidner Field. Tejada claimed Championship Final MVP honors after scoring the game-winning goal in his second consecutive postseason outing, highlighting an outstanding all-around display by Head Coach James Chambers' side.

