11.23.2024: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights
November 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video
Behind goals from Juan Tejada, Jairo Henriquez and Ronaldo Damus, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC earned a 3-0 victory against Rhode Island FC in the 2024 USL Championship Final before a sellout crowd of 8,023 fans at Weidner Field. Tejada claimed Championship Final MVP honors after scoring the game-winning goal in his second consecutive postseason outing, highlighting an outstanding all-around display by Head Coach James Chambers' side.
