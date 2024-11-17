11.17.24: Union Omaha vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights

November 17, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Max Schneider and Pedro Dolabella recorded first-half goals before Lagos Kunga wrapped up the victory with 19 minutes to play as Union Omaha took a 3-0 victory against Spokane Velocity FC before a USL League One Final-record crowd of 5,849 fans at Werner Park, earning Los Buhos their second league title in four seasons as they became the first League One team to claim multiple league titles.

