Sports stats



Charleston Battery

11.10.2024: Charleston Battery vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights

November 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery YouTube Video


Aaron Molloy scored the decisive goal with seven minutes to play after Nick Markanich scored early in the second half as the Charleston Battery rallied for a 2-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies before a sellout crowd on Sunday afternoon at Patriots Points in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix.
Check out the Charleston Battery Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...

United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 10, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central