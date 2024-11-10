11.10.2024: Charleston Battery vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights

November 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery YouTube Video







Aaron Molloy scored the decisive goal with seven minutes to play after Nick Markanich scored early in the second half as the Charleston Battery rallied for a 2-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies before a sellout crowd on Sunday afternoon at Patriots Points in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix.

