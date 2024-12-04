10 Days of Giving Returns with Memorabilia, Experience-Based Prizes

December 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are celebrating the holiday season with 10 Days of Giving, the club's annual two-week promotion that awards memorabilia and experience-based prizes for 2025 home games. This year's rewards include watching fireworks from the field, ceremonial first pitch, PNC Homeplate Club seats, 2025 season parking pass, private ballpark tour and other various Jumbo Shrimp experiences.

Each weekday from Monday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 20, a random winner will be selected daily and announced on www.jaxshrimp.com, the Jumbo Shrimp's Facebook page and the club's @JaxShrimp Twitter feed.

All fans who have purchased (with a deposit or paid in full) a 2025 group outing or any of the following packages for the 2025 season will be automatically entered in each daily prize drawing:

Full Season Tickets

Weekender Plus Plan

Weekender Plan

Fireworks Plus Plan

Fireworks Plan

Fans may purchase any of the above of the Jumbo Shrimp's 2025 packages or put down a deposit on a group outing by visiting www.jaxshrimp.com or by calling the club (904) 358-2846. Each daily drawing will include entries up to 5 p.m. of the given day.

The 2024 "10 Days of Giving" schedule (Dec. 9-20) is as follows:

Day 1 - Monday, Dec. 9 - Two suite tickets to watch the Trans-Siberian Orchestra on Dec. 12th at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena (will have front office host)

Day 2 - Tuesday, Dec. 10 - 4 PNC Homeplate Club Seats to a game (mutually agreed upon date)

Day 3 - Wednesday, Dec. 11 - 2025 season parking pass

Day 4 - Thursday, Dec. 12 - Navy Blue Custom Jumbo Shrimp Jersey.

Day 5 - Friday, Dec. 13 - Watch fireworks from the field (Valid mutually agreed upon date)

Day 6 - Monday, Dec. 16 - Private Ballpark Tour (mutually agreed upon date)

Day 7 - Tuesday, Dec. 17 - On-air interview with Scott and Matt (spend an inning in the radio booth and do an on-air interview about what they enjoy about being a ticket holder..)

Day 8 - Wednesday, Dec. 18 - 2 Jumbo Shrimp clubhouse chairs

Day 9 - Thursday, Dec. 19 - Ceremonial first pitch (Valid mutually agreed upon date)

Day 10 - Friday, Dec. 20 - Free All-Inclusive Jumbo Shrimp Bold City Balcony for 12 people (Valid mutually agreed upon date prior to the start of the season, must be used on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Sunday game.)

Each daily drawing includes entries up to 5 p.m. of the given day.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from December 4, 2024

10 Days of Giving Returns with Memorabilia, Experience-Based Prizes - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.