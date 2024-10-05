10.5.2024: Richmond Kickers vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights
October 5, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Richmond Kickers YouTube Video
Richmond Kickers hold first-place Union Omaha to scoreless draw at City Stadium as Kickers' 18-year-old USL Academy talent James Sneddon ties League One goalkeeping record with third consecutive clean sheet across first three starts.
Check out the Richmond Kickers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from October 5, 2024
- Greenville Secures Sixth Playoff Berth with Win over Lexington - Greenville Triumph SC
- Forward Madison FC Secures 4-2 Victory Over Charlotte Independence - Forward Madison FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Richmond Kickers Stories
- Kickers Earn Third Straight Victory with 3-0 Win Over Lexington SC
- Kickers Topple Second Place Charlotte Independence; Sneddon Earns Clean Sheet in Second-Ever Start
- Deep Run High School Standout and Mary Washington All-American Josh Kirkland Signs Pro Contract
- Kickers Net Late Game Winner to Beat Spokane Velocity
- Kickers Fall on the Road at Union Omaha