10.5.2024: Richmond Kickers vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights

October 5, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers YouTube Video







Richmond Kickers hold first-place Union Omaha to scoreless draw at City Stadium as Kickers' 18-year-old USL Academy talent James Sneddon ties League One goalkeeping record with third consecutive clean sheet across first three starts.

