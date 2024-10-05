Forward Madison FC Secures 4-2 Victory Over Charlotte Independence

October 5, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







Forward Madison claimed a crucial 4-2 victory over Charlotte Independence in a high-stakes matchup that had playoff implications for both teams. The match started with early pressure from Charlotte, as Fabrice Ngah put the home side ahead with a stunning free kick in the 19th minute, curling the ball into the top left corner. Despite the early setback, the 'Mingos were quick to respond. In the 39th minute, Michael Chilaka found the back of the net with a well-placed header off a corner from Jacob Crull, leveling the score 1-1. Just before the break, Forward Madison took control of the match when Devin Boyce unleashed a long-range strike in stoppage time, sending the visitors into halftime with a 2-1 lead.

The second half saw Forward Madison continue their aggressive play. In the 55th minute, Juan Galindrez calmly slotted home a goal after a precise assist from Derek Gebhard, putting the 'Mingos ahead 3-1. Charlotte faced challenges in regaining momentum, and the situation became more difficult for the home side in the 82nd minute when Agustín Dávila scored with a left-footed shot from the center of the box, following a corner that extended Forward Madison's lead to 4-1.

Despite a late goal by Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. from Charlotte Independence, making the score 4-2 in the 89th minute, it wasn't enough to stop Forward Madison's momentum. The 'Mingos were able to see out the remaining minutes comfortably, with a solid defensive display to ensure the win.

This victory not only solidified Forward Madison's position in the standings but also boosted their chances of securing a top-four finish and a potential home playoff match. With the regular season nearing its end, every point is vital, and the 'Mingos demonstrated their hunger to finish strong with this statement win.

