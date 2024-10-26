10.26.2024: Greenville Triumph SC vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights

October 26, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC YouTube Video







Greenville Triumph SC matches largest victory in club history with 5-1 thrashing of Peach States Derby foe South Georgia Tormenta FC courtesy of goals from Pascal Corvino, Evan Lee and Hayden Anderson and a brace from Lyam MacKinnon.

