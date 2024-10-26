10.26.2024: Greenville Triumph SC vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights
October 26, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Greenville Triumph SC YouTube Video
Greenville Triumph SC matches largest victory in club history with 5-1 thrashing of Peach States Derby foe South Georgia Tormenta FC courtesy of goals from Pascal Corvino, Evan Lee and Hayden Anderson and a brace from Lyam MacKinnon.
Check out the Greenville Triumph SC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from October 26, 2024
- Fuego FC's Fierce Fight Falls Short in 3-1 Battle against Union Omaha - Central Valley Fuego FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Triumph SC Stories
- Get to Know Our Opponent: Tormenta FC
- Greenville Triumph Stunned by Central Valley Fuego in 1-0 Defeat
- Triumph Releases Mohamed Seye from Contract
- Greenville Triumph Hold off Late Spokane Surge for 3-2 Victory
- Greenville Triumph Hold off Late Spokane Surge for 3-2 Victory