10.23.2024| Brooklyn FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC - Game Highlights

October 23, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC YouTube Video







Dana Scheriff scores her first goal of the season and Jess Garziano records her third to earn the 2-1 comeback win for Brooklyn FC over Tampa Bay Sun FC for the team's first win in October.

