10.23.2024| Brooklyn FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC - Game Highlights
October 23, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Brooklyn FC YouTube Video
Dana Scheriff scores her first goal of the season and Jess Garziano records her third to earn the 2-1 comeback win for Brooklyn FC over Tampa Bay Sun FC for the team's first win in October.
