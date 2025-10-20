10.19.2025: New Mexico United vs Oakland Roots SCGame Highlights

Published on October 19, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United YouTube Video







Gagi Margvelashvili scored a late equalizer after Peter Wilson had struck twice from the penalty spot to earn Oakland Roots SC a 3-3 draw against New Mexico United at Isotopes Park as the visitors rallied from a two-goal deficit to earn a point.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.