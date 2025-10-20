10.19.2025: New Mexico United vs Oakland Roots SCGame Highlights
Published on October 19, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United YouTube Video
Gagi Margvelashvili scored a late equalizer after Peter Wilson had struck twice from the penalty spot to earn Oakland Roots SC a 3-3 draw against New Mexico United at Isotopes Park as the visitors rallied from a two-goal deficit to earn a point.
