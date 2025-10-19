GSL DC Power FC

10.19.2025: DC Power FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 19, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
DC Power FC YouTube Video


DC Power FC's Gianna Gourley ended Spokane Zephyr FC's clean sheet streak with a stoppage-time equalizer as the teams played to a 1-1 draw after Ally Cook converted from the penalty spot.

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Gainbridge Super League Stories from October 19, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central