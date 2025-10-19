10.19.2025: DC Power FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC - Game Highlights
Published on October 19, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
DC Power FC YouTube Video
DC Power FC's Gianna Gourley ended Spokane Zephyr FC's clean sheet streak with a stoppage-time equalizer as the teams played to a 1-1 draw after Ally Cook converted from the penalty spot.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from October 19, 2025
- DC Power FC Comes Away with 1-1 Draw at Home - DC Power FC
- Zephyr FC Leaves D.C. with Draw After Late Equalizer - Spokane Zephyr FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent DC Power FC Stories
- DC Power FC Comes Away with 1-1 Draw at Home
- DC Power FC Hosts Spokane Zephyr FC on Sunday
- DC Power FC Falls to Sporting JAX 0-1 at Home
- DC Power FC Hosts Sporting JAX for First Time at Audi Field on Tuesday
- DC Power Football Club Takes on Carolina Ascent on the Road on Saturday