10.19.2025: DC Power FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 19, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC's Gianna Gourley ended Spokane Zephyr FC's clean sheet streak with a stoppage-time equalizer as the teams played to a 1-1 draw after Ally Cook converted from the penalty spot.







