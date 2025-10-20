10.19.2025: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights
Published on October 19, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Francisco Bonfiglio scored his 14th goal of the season as Miami FC took a 3-2 victory against Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium despite playing more than an hour down to 10 players as the visitors held off Legion's efforts to overcome a two-goal deficit.
