10.19.2025: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 19, 2025

Francisco Bonfiglio scored his 14th goal of the season as Miami FC took a 3-2 victory against Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium despite playing more than an hour down to 10 players as the visitors held off Legion's efforts to overcome a two-goal deficit.







