10.16.2025: Lexington SC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights
Published on October 16, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video
Taylor Aylmer, Sarah Griffith, Addie McCain and Catherine Barry scored as Lexington SC won 5-1 Thursday night to hand Fort Lauderdale United FC its first loss of the season.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from October 16, 2025
- Lexington Decimates Fort Lauderdale United FC In The Battle Of The Unbeatens, 5-1 - Lexington Sporting Club
- McCarthy Scores As Shorthanded Fort Lauderdale Falls On Road At Lexington - Fort Lauderdale United FC
