10.16.2025: Lexington SC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 16, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video







Taylor Aylmer, Sarah Griffith, Addie McCain and Catherine Barry scored as Lexington SC won 5-1 Thursday night to hand Fort Lauderdale United FC its first loss of the season.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from October 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.