05.23.2026: AV Alta FC vs. New York Cosmos - Game Highlights
Published on May 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
New York Cosmos YouTube Video
Santiago Higareda's first professional goal was the cherry on top of a 4-0 win for AV ALTA FC over the New York Cosmos, including a goal from Godwin Antwi and a brace from Adam Aoumaich at Lancaster Municipal Stadium.
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United Soccer League One Stories from May 24, 2026
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