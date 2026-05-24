05.23.2026: AV Alta FC vs. New York Cosmos - Game Highlights

Published on May 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos YouTube Video







Santiago Higareda's first professional goal was the cherry on top of a 4-0 win for AV ALTA FC over the New York Cosmos, including a goal from Godwin Antwi and a brace from Adam Aoumaich at Lancaster Municipal Stadium.







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