05.10.2026: Spokane Velocity FC vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights

Published on May 10, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples YouTube Video







Anuar Peláez assisted Medgy Alexandre's blistering finish before he converted from the penalty spot to lead Spokane Velocity FC to a 2-1 victory over FC Naples at One Spokane Stadium as Luca Mastrantonio got one back for the visitors in second-half stoppage time, extending the hosts' perfect start at home to five wins.

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00:00:00 - by Spokane Velocity FC 00:00:06 - by FC Naples 00:00:13 - Kick Off by FC Naples 00:00:25 - Shot by Gio Miglietti 00:01:16 - Cross by Lucky Opara 00:01:25 - Shot by Luis Gil 00:01:31 - DefensiveAct by Andre Lewis 00:01:46 - Dribble by Anuar Peláez 00:02:15 - Goal by Medgy Alexandre 00:02:49 - Pass by Collin Fernández 00:02:55 - Shot by Andre Lewis 00:03:08 - DefensiveAct by Edward Delgado 00:03:14 - Shot by Luis Gil 00:03:23 - Pass by Aiden Mesias 00:03:27 - Shot by Kevin O'Connor 00:03:33 - End Period by Spokane Velocity FC 00:03:48 - Start Period by Spokane Velocity FC 00:04:00 - Pass by Luis Gil 00:04:06 - Shot by Anuar Peláez 00:04:13 - Penalty Received by Anuar Peláez 00:04:41 - Goal by Anuar Peláez 00:05:16 - Pass by Taylor Gray 00:05:22 - Shot by Aiden Mesias 00:05:33 - DefensiveAct by Luca Mastrantonio 00:05:46 - Shot by William Arevalo 00:05:54 - GK Save by Sean Lewis 00:06:07 - Defensive act by Camron Miller 00:06:19 - Shot by Kevin O'Connor 00:06:43 - Cross by Ian Cerro 00:06:55 - Cross by Marc Torrellas 00:07:12 - Short Goal by Luca Mastrantonio 00:07:28 - Goal by Luca Mastrantonio 00:07:48 - End Match by Spokane Velocity FC







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