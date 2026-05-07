05.06.2026: Fort Wayne vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Game Highlights
Published on May 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Lilian Ricol recorded a brace in 10 second-half minutes before Taig Healy scored for the third consecutive game in the 70th minute to seal a 3-0 victory for Fort Wayne FC over Portland Hearts of Pine at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium, earning the host its first win at the club's new stadium.
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