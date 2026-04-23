04.22.2026: Sarasota Paradise vs. Corpus Christi - Game Highlights

Published on April 22, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise YouTube Video







Sander Røed assisted Anderson Rosa's opening goal in the first half before scoring in the 64th minute to lead Sarasota Paradise to a 2-1 win over Corpus Christi FC in the first-ever meeting between the two expansion sides at the Premier Sports Complex with Blake Bowen scoring a late goal for the visitors.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 22, 2026

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