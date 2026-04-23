04.22.2026: Sarasota Paradise vs. Corpus Christi - Game Highlights
Published on April 22, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Sarasota Paradise YouTube Video
Sander Røed assisted Anderson Rosa's opening goal in the first half before scoring in the 64th minute to lead Sarasota Paradise to a 2-1 win over Corpus Christi FC in the first-ever meeting between the two expansion sides at the Premier Sports Complex with Blake Bowen scoring a late goal for the visitors.
Check out the Sarasota Paradise Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from April 22, 2026
- Paradise Snap Skid in Win over Corpus Christi - Sarasota Paradise
- Second Half Surge Not Enough for Corpus Christi in Loss at Sarasota, 2-1 - Corpus Christi FC
- Defender Kevin Riascos Undergoes Right Knee Surgery - Charlotte Independence
- Krioutchenkov's Open Cup Brace Earns Team of the Round Selection - One Knoxville SC
- Paradise Look to Snap Skid Versus Corpus Christi FC - Sarasota Paradise
- Charlotte Independence Continues Running Rivalry with Richmond in USL Cup - Charlotte Independence
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