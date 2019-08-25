: Lexington Steals Series Finale with 9-5 Win

August 25, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release





NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets (70-60, 34-28) fell to the Lexington Legends (63-68, 26-36) by a final score of 9-5 on Sunday night. The loss for the GreenJackets, combined with a win for the Asheville Tourists, puts the GreenJackets one-game back of 1st place heading into the final eight games of the regular season.

The GreenJackets continued their hot stretch offensively early on Sunday evening. Franklin Labour doubled in the 1st inning to put men on 2nd and 3rd base. Logan Wyatt came up and knocked in a run on a groundout to make it 1-0. Then it was a triple for Sean Roby to drive in another run, and the Jackets jumped out to the 2-0 lead.

In the 4th inning, the GreenJackets extended their lead. With two outs, Mikey Edie doubled. It was Anyesber Sivira singling and then Simon Whiteman walked to load the bases. Tyler Fitzgerald came up with the big two-out hit to give the GreenJackets a 4-0 lead as he singled into right field.

Andres Angulo hit his 3rd home run of the season in the 6th inning. A solo shot lifted the Jackets to a 5-0 advantage. Lexington finally put something together against Oller in the 7th inning. After Chris Hudgins brought in one-run on a ground-out, the inning continued to linger after an error on Wyatt. Chase Vallot took advantage with a double to drive in two runs and make it just 5-3.

The GreenJackets went to the 8th inning, and Lexington continued to swing the bats well. Bruce Steel hit the first home run of his professional career to start the inning and make it 5-4. The Legends added four more in the 8th, and they had an 8-5 lead.

In the 9th inning, Eric Cole doubled to score another run and make it 9-5 Lexington, and that would be plenty of offense for Lexington as they win the series finale.

Player of the Game: Adam Oller, 6.2 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 10 SO

Adam Oller tied his career high of 10 strikeouts on the mound, and he was dealing. He allowed three runs but only one was earned for the game.

Tomorrow's Game: 7:05 PM @ Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox), Fluor Field, Greenville, South Carolina

Pitching Matchup: (GVL) LHP Angel Padron (2-6, 3.25 ERA) vs (AUG) RHP Kai-Wei Teng (1-0, 1.80 ERA)

The GreenJackets will open the series with the Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox) on Monday night at Fluor Field, and it will be Kai-Wei Teng to take the mound in the opener. Teng is coming off his SRP Park debut, where he went six-innings of shutout baseball against the Asheville Tourists. The right-hander was traded along with two other prospects, from the Minnesota Twins to the San Francisco Giants on July 31st for relief pitcher Sam Dyson. Teng started 2019 with the Cedar Rapids Kernels of the Class-A Midwest League. While there, in eight starts and nine appearances, Teng posted a 1.60 ERA over 50.2 innings. The 20-year old was originally signed by the Minnesota Twins in 2017 out of Taichung, Taiwan.

Angel Padron will take the baseball for the Greenville Drive in the opener. It was only two weeks ago when Padron faced the GreenJackets out of the Greenville bullpen. In that outing, he went three-innings and he did not allow a run. The southpaw saw the Jackets earlier this season on May 25th and didn't have the same success. In that performance, he went just one-inning and he allowed four runs. Monday will be his 27th appearance of the year, but it will be just his 5th start of 2019. Padron was signed by the Boston Red Sox back in 2014. He is from San Cristobal, Venezuela.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.