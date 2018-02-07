Yard Goats Release 2018 Promotional Schedule

Hartford, Conn- The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced its 2018 promotional schedule tonight at an invite only event for sponsors and season ticket holders in the YG Club Presented by Frontier at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Several television and radio personalities were part of the program which highlighted the many promotional nights, premium giveaway games and firework shows scheduled at Dunkin' Donuts Park this season. In addition to unveiling the new giveaway schedule, 22 Fireworks Shows, and never seen in Hartford national entertainment acts, the Yard Goats also introduced a new mascot, "Goofy Goat Herder," who will be entertaining fans as part of the family fun at all 70 home games in Hartford. The Yard Goats also announced that they will extend the fan safety netting behind the plate to at least the far ends of both dugouts by 2018 Opening Day.

The promotional schedule is highlighted by "Whalers Alumni Weekend," which will take place from July 27th through July 29th as the Yard Goats host the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. The Yard Goats will be wearing to special hockey style uniforms to pay tribute to the former NHL franchise. Many former Whalers will be part of a festive weekend which will include a luncheon, on-field pregame ceremony, hockey puck giveaway and autograph session. Many historic Whalers moments and highlights will be shown to the fans on the outfield videoboard. Whalers Alumni Weekend is sponsored by UConn Health.

The Yard Goats will blast off Fireworks after most Friday and Saturday night games and fans will be allowed to enjoy the show from their seats. The first show will take place on Opening Night after the first Yard Goats game on Thursday, April 5th. The Fireworks will be provided by Atlas Fireworks who produce and execute the fireworks for the New England Patriots.

In addition to all of the fun promotions and giveaways, the Yard Goats will take a serious role in bringing attention to many causes and community programs. Strike Out Cancer Night, Pink in the Park, You Can Play Night, and Military Appreciation Night will be incorporated into the schedule. The Yard Goats will also honor Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente in a celebration on August 24th.

