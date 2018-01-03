Storm Chasers Offering "Cool" Deal Over Next Five Wednesdays

News Release

PAPILLION, NE - Beginning next week, the Omaha Storm Chasers will be offering "cool" deals on each of the next five Wednesdays for Wiener Wednesday dates in 2018. Starting January 10, fans will be able to purchase six vouchers that can be used for Wiener Wednesday home dates at Werner Park during the Storm Chasers' 2018 season. The total price for those packages on each Wednesday will be determined by the outside temperature taken at Werner Park at 9:00 a.m. CT that morning, with voucher packages available on those days until 6:30 p.m.

The deal will be available on January 10, January 17, January 24, January 31 and February 7, with the outside temperature recorded at Werner Park at 9:00 a.m. on those mornings. The minimum price the package will be available for is $12. Vouchers will be good for berm seating, as well as in sections 100-101, and may be used for any of the Storm Chasers' six Wiener Wednesday dates at Werner Park in 2018. Vouchers will be able to be redeemed for those dates at the Werner Park Ticket Office starting when single-game tickets go on sale on March 5.

Fans will be able to purchase the package on those next five Wednesday dates in-person at the Werner Park Ticket Office, or by calling the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 until 6:30 p.m. This deal will not be available online. Hot dogs will also be available at the Werner Park Ticket Office on each of those five dates from 5:00-6:30 p.m on a first-come first-served basis. The Storm Front Team Store will also be open during those dates and times.

Wiener Wednesdays at Werner Park in 2018 are currently scheduled for April 18, May 23, June 6, August 1, August 15 and August 28. Fans will be able to purchase hot dogs for 25 cents on each of those nights. Those evenings are also Bark in the Park dates, with fans able to enjoy a game at Werner Park with man's best friend. Fans that purchase the voucher pack in-person will also be able to pre-register their dogs for Bark in the Park nights.

Following the Royals Exhibition Game presented by SAC Federal Credit Union on March 26, the Storm Chasers begin regular season Pacific Coast League play at Werner Park on Thursday, April 5. The Omaha Storm Chasers have been the Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals since the franchise's first game on April 18, 1969, and is the longest-running Triple-A affiliation in Minor League Baseball.

