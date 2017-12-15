Stark & Caudle Capture Collegiate Honors

News Release

CORPUS CHRISTI - Islanders outfielder Dalton Stark and Javelinas catcher Christian Caudle are the players of the year for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Texas A&M-Kingsville, respectively.

The two standouts will be honored at the South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet, set for Thursday, January 18 at the Solomon P. Ortiz Center.

As a junior, Stark batted .325 with 35 runs, 15 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 32 RBIs and five steals in 52 games for the Islanders. The Cypress native led TAMUCC in batting average and doubles, while slotting second on the team in RBIs.

Stark, who fielded at a .992 clip, and fired a team-leading nine outfield assists, earned honorable mention All-Southland Conference in 2017, his first season on the Island.

An Alvin Community College transfer, Stark played high school baseball at Houston Cy Ranch.

Caudle hit .384 with 38 runs, 11 doubles, two triples, one home run, 20 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 49 games for Texas A&M-Kingsville. The junior backstop coaxed 45 walks against 23 strikeouts for a .520 on-base average.

