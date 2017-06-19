Sounders FC Hosts Press Conference Tomorrow

News Release

SEATTLE, WASH. - On Tuesday, June 20, Sounders FC and its fellow Seattle professional sports teams, in conjunction with national nonprofit Athlete Ally, are holding a 3:00 p.m. PT joint press conference in The NINETY, Sounders FC's event space on Occidental Avenue in Pioneer Square, where the five clubs are set to show their cooperative solidarity in supporting and celebrating LGBT equality.

Representatives from each of Seattle's five professional sports teams - the Seattle Mariners, Reign FC, Seattle Seahawks, Sounders FC and Seattle Storm - are scheduled to speak about their continued commitment to LGBT equality efforts and the athletic community's support of its LGBT players, fans, coaches, officials and administrators. The efforts mark an unprecedented partnership between a city's professional sports teams as they join in a cooperative endeavor to stand in solidarity with the LGBT community.

Members of the media wishing to attend the press conference should RSVP with Kelly Schutz of Sounders FC Communications [KellyS@SoundersFC.com] or Taylor Carr of Athlete Ally Communications [Taylor.Carr@AthleteAlly.org].

Representing their clubs at the press conference are Seattle Mariners CEO John Stanton; Reign FC forwards Megan Rapinoe and Bev Yanez, midfielder Jess Fishlock and goalkeeper Madalyn Schiffel; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin; Sounders FC Owner Adrian Hanauer and defenders Brad Evans and Chad Marshall; and Seattle Storm Owner Ginny Gilder and President & General Manager Alisha Valavanis.

In addition, Athlete Ally Executive Director Hudson Taylor and Athlete Ally Ambassador and World Cup Champion Mary Harvey will be in attendance to discuss Seattle's participation in the Athlete Ally Ambassador program. Seattle Athlete Ambassadors include Evans, Marshall, Rapinoe, Fishlock, Yanez, Schiffel, Seattle Mariners pitcher James Paxton and Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird.

WHAT: Joint Pride press conference

WHO: Representatives from all five Seattle professional sports teams and nonprofit Athlete Ally

