Louie Delivering Valentine's Day Gifts

Springfield, MO - Louie's Lovebird Special is back and the perfect fit for Valentine's Day. Give the gift of Cardinals Baseball and more, and have it all personally delivered to your special someone by the Cardinals lovable mascot, Louie!

Louie's Lovebird Special must be ordered by noon on Monday, February 12 and includes:

-Two Dugout Box Seats for a perfect date night during Opening Day on Thursday, April 12

-A Cardinals Cap for Him or a Rhinestone Cardinals Cap for Her so you and your date can root on the Cardinals in style

-A rose from Price Cutter Floral

-All for just $50 and ALL delivered by Louie!

Louie will make all of his deliveries on Wednesday, February 14. Time slots are based on availability and all deliveries must be made within 25 miles of Hammons Field. There are a limited number of time slots available, so order your Louie's Lovebird Special today!

To schedule your Louie's Lovebird Special, contact Manager of Fan Interaction Faith Lorhan at (417) 832-3040 or florhan@cardinals.com today through noon on Monday, February 12.

