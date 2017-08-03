Jumbo Shrimp Blanked by Shuckers

News Release

BILOXI, Miss. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (18-21, 48-61) fell to the Biloxi Shuckers (18-21, 54-54) by a 13-0 score in the fourth game of the five-game series at MGM Park on Wednesday night.

Biloxi left-handed reliever Nick Ramirez (5-4) earned the win with three scoreless innings where he only allowed two hits. Jacksonville right-handed starter Joe Gunkel (3-7) took the loss, allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

The Shuckers took their initial lead in the bottom of the first, with Johnny Davis hitting a leadoff home run to put Biloxi ahead 1-0. The Shuckers made it a 2-0 lead later in the inning when Clint Coulter scored Troy Stokes, Jr., from third on a groundout to shortstop. Davis added to the lead an inning later in the top of the second with an RBI single to make it 3-0 Biloxi. Rene Garcia added to the damage in the bottom of the fourth, hitting a two-run homer that grew Biloxi's lead to 5-0.

The Shuckers were held off the scoreboard in the fifth and sixth innings by Jacksonville reliever Esmerling De La Rosa. Facing Jumbo Shrimp reliever Clayton Mortensen in the bottom of the seventh, Clint Coulter hit a three-run homer to left to grow Biloxi's lead to 8-0. Then also in the bottom of the seventh, Davis and Angel Ortega followed with RBI singles off left-handed reliever Jose Quijada to put the lead at 10-0.

Quijada remained on the mound in the bottom of the eighth, and allowed an RBI double to Betancourt plus a two-run double to Garcia that grew the lead to 13-0, which would be the final. Infielder KC Serna came in out of the bullpen, and set down three Shuckers in a row to end the inning.

The 13-run loss is the largest losing margin for the Jumbo Shrimp this year, and Jacksonville hasn't scored in its last 17 innings at the plate against Biloxi pitching. The Shrimp pitching staff allowed a season-high 20 hits, with every Shucker position player getting a hit. Davis paced Biloxi going 5-for-6 with three RBI, while Coulter and Garcia both had four RBI performances.

Biloxi starting pitcher Freddy Peralta worked the first four innings in scoreless fashion, allowing just one hit with five walks and five strikeouts.

