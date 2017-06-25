Bulls Blast Their Way to 10-6 Win over Knights

News Release

DURHAM, N.C. - The Durham Bulls used another big offensive inning to come away with a third straight win and a series sweep over the Charlotte Knights Sunday evening, as the Bulls' five-run second carried them to a 10-6 victory in front of 9,377 fans at the DBAP.

The hot-hitting Durham offense put up their third straight game of at least nine runs, as the Bulls outscored the Knights by a combined total of 36-13 en route to the sweep. The victory improved the Bulls record over their in-state and South Division rival to 11-2 on the year, including a perfect 7-0 mark in Durham.

Johnny Field kicked off the scoring for the Bulls in the second inning when he lined an RBI single that made it 1-0. Kean Wong then followed with a grand slam into the right-center field seats, extending the lead to 5-0.

The five-run advantage held until the bottom of the fifth, when Patrick Leonard's double scored Willy Adames. Casey Gillaspie then joined in with a run-scoring single, and Curt Casali made it an 8-0 contest with an RBI knock of his own. In the sixth Gillaspie struck again, this time lining a two-run double down the left field line to make it a 10-run game.

Charlotte got back in the game in the eighth however, plating one run on a double from Grant Green, and two runs on a wild pitch and throwing error on the same play. Later in the frame Ronald Bueno lifted a three-run home run, cutting the Bulls' lead to 10-6. Reliever Ryne Stanek shut the door from there though as he recorded the final four outs to finish off the win.

Every Durham starter had at least one hit in the game, while seven players had a multi-hit game in the 17-hit attack. Adames led the team with a three-hit night, while Wong finished with four RBI and two runs scored on a 2-5 day.

Southpaw Ryan Yarbrough (7-4) earned the win, spinning 5 1/3 innings of shutout baseball, striking out eight and allowing five hits. The southpaw saw his night end early, however, after taking a line drive off his left leg in the sixth inning. Tyler Danish (1-6) suffered the loss for Charlotte, surrendering eight runs on 12 hits across five innings of work.

The Bulls (56-29) will now head on the road for a week, beginning with a four-game series in Indianapolis that starts Monday night at 7:05 pm.

