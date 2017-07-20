Aces Shutout for Fourth Time in 2017

News Release

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces were shutout 11-0 in game three against the Salt Lake Bees at Greater Nevada Field on a smoky Wednesday night, marking the fourth time the Aces have been blanked in 2017. Bees starter Luis Diaz (4-7) halted the Aces offense as he limited Reno to a season-low two hits in the contest and struck out seven. Aces starter Braden Shipley (5-6) was outdone after surrendering six runs on five hits in two and two-third innings.

For the third consecutive game, Salt Lake entered into the scoring column first, coming in the second inning on two hits and two errors on Shipley. After Bees cleanup batter Jefry Marte knocked a single to mark the first hit of the game and succeeded in stealing second, Cesar Puello hit a soft line drive that was caught by Aces centerfielder Kristopher Negrón, but a wild throw back into the infield which sent Marte charging for third followed by a wide throw to third which sailed into the home dugout, advancing the Bees first run home. Following two walks surrendered by Shipley after the unusual play, Tony Sanchez made it a 4-0 ball game after he sent a long fly, which skidded just within the right-field line.

The Bees continued the damage against Shipley in the third inning when they added another pair of runs after Puello started the half with a one-out double to left field and Ramon Flores hit his fourth home run of the campaign to extend the lead to 6-0.

Two relievers - Eric Jokisch and Major League rehabber Rubby De La Rosa - would keep the Bees off of the scoreboard for the next four and one-third innings after they combined to allow just three hits.

In the eighth, the Bees rallied one last time with five runs on five hits to take an out-of-reach 11-0 lead. The Aces would not collect any more hits in the final two frames. Ildemaro Vargas (double) and Negrón would be the lone hits on the night. Reno only combined for a total of six base runners while Salt Lake amounted to 13 hits.

With the loss, Reno moves to 56-41 on the season, still holding on to their first place lead over the Fresno Grizzlies by one game after Las Vegas defeated them 4-2. The Aces will continue their home stand against the Salt Lake Bees with the final game of the set tomorrow, July 20, at Greater Nevada Field.


