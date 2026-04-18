Zach Currier with a Spectacular Goal vs. Las Vegas Desert Dogs
Published on April 17, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Las Vegas Desert Dogs YouTube Video
Skill. Tenacity. INSANITY.
Zach Currier is a lock for this week's #SCtop10
Check out the Las Vegas Desert Dogs Statistics
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