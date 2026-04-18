Zach Currier with a Spectacular Goal vs. Las Vegas Desert Dogs

Published on April 17, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs YouTube Video







Skill. Tenacity. INSANITY.

Zach Currier is a lock for this week's #SCtop10







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 17, 2026

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