YurView Brings Live Las Vegas Aviators Professional Baseball Games at Las Vegas Ballpark to Local Television Audience

(Las Vegas, NV) - YurView, featuring the best of local and regional television content, will return for a second season and broadcast ten live baseball games between the Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of Triple-A West (formerly the Pacific Coast League, PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, and selected opponents during the 2021 season at Las Vegas Ballpark®. All games will be broadcast live on Cox Channel 14 and 1014 in high-definition. YurView broadcast 10 games during the 2019 inaugural season at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aviators are in their 39th season of professional baseball in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being the longest enduring franchise in the history of professional sports in the state of Nevada.

"We are proud to support our hometown Aviators and to bring these games to local fans," Cox Media Vice President Tonya Ruby said. "We're committed to providing regional sports broadcasting for Southern Nevada and that includes the Aviators."

"We are excited that YurView will return for a second campaign televising Aviators baseball to the Southern Nevada market," Aviators President/COO Don Logan said. "This provides a great opportunity for fans to see selected home games from Las Vegas Ballpark, one of the premier venues in professional baseball. It also showcases the outstanding caliber of talent on the Triple-A level. Cox Communications has been a long-time sponsor and partner of ours and we thank them for their continued support!"

Each of the games in the ten-game broadcast schedule will begin at 7:05 p.m.

The following is the 2021 YurView broadcast schedule:

Thursday, May 6 vs. Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants

Thursday, May 20 vs. Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels

Saturday, June 12 vs. Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks

Saturday, June 19 vs. Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners

Saturday, July 3 vs. Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants

Thursday, July 15 vs. El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres

Saturday, August 7 vs. Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels

Sunday, August 22 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies

Thursday, September 9 vs. Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks

Sunday, September 12 vs. Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks

Russ Langer, the 10-time Nevada Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NSSA), is in his 21st season behind the microphone calling Aviators baseball. Langer will also call the action for all 10 Aviators games on YurView.

