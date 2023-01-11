You're Invited to a Special Event at Turtle Creek Stadium

The Pit Spitters Organization welcomes you to join us for an indoor batting practice and happy hour introduction to the team's new General Manager, Jacqueline Holm. Holm was named the 2nd General Manager in franchise history and this event will serve as her first introduction to the Pit Spitters community. The Turtle Creek Stadium Batting Tunnel will play host to the event, and equipment will be provided.

The team welcomes members of the media and special guests to Turtle Creek Stadium for light refreshments, a chance to mingle and go yard. Please RSVP by January 18, by calling 231-934-0100 ext. 214, or emailing JacquelineH@PitSpitters.com.

