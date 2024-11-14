York United FC Announce League1 Ontario Team for 2025

November 14, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

York United FC News Release







York United FC have acquired a license to compete in the League1 Ontario Men's Championship Division in 2025 - the second tier of Ontario's Pro-Am soccer pyramid.

The name and logo for the new team have also been revealed.

Beginning next season, York United FC Academy will feature amateur U20 players, as well as a maximum of three domestic U23 players at any one time. The license also allows for a maximum of three players who can be called down from the club's Canadian Premier League roster on short-term loans. The team - like its CPL counterpart - will play home games at York Lions Stadium.

"It's coming up on exactly one year since we formally took control of the club and publicly discussed our objectives and goals for the first time," says Eduardo Pasquel, Chief Executive Officer of York United FC.

"We made it clear that the biggest priority for us was investing in Canadian talent. That wasn't just a baseless statement. Conversations had actually begun with League1 prior to our official unveiling as owners so it's wonderful to finally see this project come to fruition. We'd like to thank all of our friends at L1ON, Canadian Soccer Business and Ontario Soccer for their tireless work and support."

In the past six seasons, over 30 players with League1 Ontario experience have signed with The Nine Stripes. Since taking ownership of the club, Game Plan Sports Group have looked to identify the best ways of providing local young talent with the most impactful opportunities.

"We've all watched Shola Jimoh enjoy a spectacular year and it's a perfect example of what a gifted young player can achieve when they're given a chance," says Ricardo Pasquel, General Manager and President at York United FC.

"We know the immense talent that exists within the Greater Toronto Area and throughout Canada. It's our responsibility to not only discover but develop and provide a pathway towards professionalism for countless young players. Our message is clear: the potential here is limitless. The creation of a League1 Ontario team has been a long-term aim of ours and we feel it's the ideal way for elite young players to gain meaningful, consistent and competitive minutes. We can't wait to see the new team in action."

Chris Keem, Operations Manager at League1 Ontario, said:

"York United have long been supporters of the Pro-Am level and frequently looked to League1 Ontario for local talents to join their professional roster."

"Their commitment to fielding an academy team in the Men's Championship reinforces the province's pathway from standards-based soccer to the professional game, and provides more opportunity to homegrown players. We would like to officially welcome York United FC Academy to League1 Ontario, and we are excited for The Nine Stripes to add to what will be another competitive Men's Championship season."

Some logistical details are still being finalized but the majority of York United FC Academy home games will take place on the same day as York United fixtures, so fans will be treated to frequent doubleheaders at York Lions Stadium.

Further announcements relating to the York United FC Academy, including technical staff, will be announced in due course.

