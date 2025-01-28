Yard Goats to Host Black Funding Forum

January 28, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced it will host the Black Funding Forum on Wednesday, February 5th from 5-7 PM at Dunkin' Park in celebration of Black History Month. The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place inside the YG Club, presented by the Connecticut Lottery, and guests may enter through the doors on the corner of Main and Pleasant streets.

The Black Funding Forum will feature a variety of activities, including an array of exhibitors, engaging panel discussions, networking and food for purchase. Attendees will also have the opportunity to shop from a diverse selection of Black-owned businesses. Lenders will be on-site, providing valuable take-home materials and resources tailored to entrepreneurs at any stage of their business journey.

"In celebration of Black History Month, we are proud to announce the hosting of the Black Funding Forum, in collaboration with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Connecticut District," Yard Goats Executive Director of Community Partnerships Aisha Pettaway said. "This dynamic event aims to provide valuable opportunities for Black-owned small businesses to connect with lenders, financial professionals, and industry experts who can offer insights and resources on lending programs."

This year, the Black Funding Forum will feature a unique partnership with the Yard Goats Foundation, which will include a Black-Owned Business Expo. This addition will showcase a range of Black-owned businesses, with vendors selected from previous expos organized in collaboration with The Sto.

The Black Funding Forum presents a prime opportunity for Black entrepreneurs to foster meaningful connections, gain essential resources, and access support that can enhance the growth and sustainability of their businesses.

Individual tickets will go on sale for all Yard Goats home games on Friday, February 7th at 10:00 AM. Fans may purchase tickets on the Yard Goats website yardgoatsbaseball.com, or over the phone at 860-246-4628, and tickets will be delivered digitally. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

