Yard Goats to Hold National Anthem Tryouts
January 22, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release
Hartford, Conn- The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced it will be holding National Anthem Auditions at Dunkin' Donuts Park (1214 Main Street, Hartford) on Saturday, February 16th at 9:00 AM-12:00 PM. Singers of all ages are welcome to audition for the opportunity to sing the National Anthem. There are a limited number of tryout slots available and it is required that singers register in advance by emailing Amanda Goldsmith at agoldsmith@yardgoatsbaseball.com.
What: Hartford Yard Goats National Anthem Auditions
When: Saturday, February 16th at 9:00 AM-12:00 PM
Where: Dunkin' Donuts Park
1214 Main Street
Hartford, CT 06103
The Yard Goats 2019 home opener will be on Thursday, April 11th at 7:05 PM against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford. Season tickets, ticket packages, hospitality, and group tickets for the 2019 season are now on sale by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park.
