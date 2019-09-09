Yard Goats Season Recap

2019 milestones for Hartford Yard Goats

Attendance... The Yard Goats

*Attracted a franchise record 414,946 fans and led the entire Eastern League in total attendance for the second straight year

*Are first minor league baseball club in Connecticut history to attract over 400,000 plus fans in consecutive seasons

*Sold out Dunkin' Donuts Park a franchise record 51 times

*Sold out Dunkin' Donuts Park the final 29 games, a franchise record, from July 3-August 29

*Attracted a franchise record 29 Maximum Crowds of 6,850

*Welcomed their one-millionth fan to Dunkin' Donuts Park on June 22, becoming the fastest minor league team in New England to reach the mark

Team on Field...

*Finished with the second most wins ever (73), 73-66 overall, (37-30/1st half), (36-36/2nd half)

*Finished in third place overall in Eastern League Standings

*Won 11 of 14 in late May through early June to reach first place in standings, and led EL's Eastern Division for five days from June 7-11 (first time since May 14, 2016)

*Reached season-high 11 games above .500 (35-24) on June 7th & June 9th (36-25)

*Five Yard Goats Named to Eastern League All-Star team (INF Colton Welker, INF Alan Trejo, RHP Logan Cozart, RHP Alexander Guillen, RHP Heath Holder)

*Four Yard Goats named as Eastern League Award Winners (INF Tyler Nevin Eastern League Player of Month-August, INF/OF Bret Boswell Eastern League Player of the Week on August 12, LHP Jack Wynkoop Eastern League Pitcher of the week on July 8th, and RHP Rico Garcia Eastern League Pitcher of the Week on June 10th

*LHP Phillip Diehl and RHP Rico Garcia played for both Yard Goats and Colorado Rockies

*Yard Goats Closer Ben Bowden pitched in MLB Futures Game on July 7 at Progressive Field in Cleveland

Yard Goats to the Major Leagues

Over the past four seasons, 26 former Yard Goats have made their Major League debuts, 25 with the Rockies... 2019 Yard Goats LHP Phillip Diehl and RHP Rico Garcia pitched for both Hartford and Colorado this season... Also this season, former Yard Goats RHP Peter Lambert, RHP Jesus Tinoco, INF Brendan Rodgers, OF Yonathan Daza, INF Josh Fuentes, C Dom Nunez and OF Sam Hilliard reached the Major Leagues for the first time...

2019 Yard Goats Team Awards

Community Service Award: RHP Ashton Goudeau & RHP Jordan Foley

10th Player Award: OF Vance Vizcaino

Pitcher of the Year: Alexander Guillen

Hitter of the Year: Manny Melendez

Yard Goats Team Pitching

*Ranked T-2nd Eastern League with 3.29 ERA

*Posted best ever team ERA of 3.29

*Had three relievers post the top three single season ERA's in club history (Ben Bowden, Alexander Guillen, Logan Cozart)

*Had five starters post the top eight single season ERA's in club history (Rico Garcia #1, Ashton Goudeau #3, Matt Dennis #7, Brandon Gold #8, Jack Wyknoop #8)

*Broke franchise record for third time with 18 strikeouts, June 5 vs Trenton

*Combined to strike out 35 batters over two games (May 28 & May 30) vs Portland

*Established 9 inning single game franchise strikeout record with 17 K's on May 28th vs Portland

*Established club record single game strikeout record 18 K's on May 30th (11 inn) vs Portland

*Did not allow a single run in a franchise record 26 consecutive innings

*Did not allow an earned run in a franchise record 35 consecutive innings (3 plus games)

*Starters set a franchise mark by going through five man rotation and not allowing an earned run (33.2 innings), April 30-May 4

Yard Goats Team Batting

Ranked 3rd in Eastern League with 115 home runs (2nd most club history)

Had five players reach double figures in home runs for first time in club history (Bret Boswell, Vince Fernandez, Alan Trejo, Tyler Nevin, Colton Welker)

Had three players rank in top 13 single season franchise in hits and top 9 in total bases (Manny Melendez, Tyler Nevin, Alan Trejo)

Had 5 players hit 20 or more doubles for just second time in club history (Tyler Nevin, Colton Welker, Manny Melendez, Bret Boswell, Alan Trejo)

Established new franchise single-game record 18 hits on August 16 at Binghamton

Yard Goats Individual Pitching

Ben Bowden: 5th Eastern League with 20 saves (promoted to AAA June 20th), Posted the best ERA in club history of 1.05 (26 appearances), Became first pitcher in franchise history to record 20 saves in 20 opportunities

Logan Cozart: Posted 3rd best ERA in single season club history of 1.69 (30 appearances)

Matt Dennis: Finished with 7th best single season ERA for starters in club history of 3.29

Phillip Diehl: Became first pitcher in single season club history to not allow an earned run (10 or more appearances) and posted a 0.00 ERA

Rico Garcia: Established new single season ERA mark for starters of 1.85 (13 starts), Finished with 5th best single season ERA in club history

Brandon Gold: 2nd Eastern League and set franchise record with 12 wins, 9th in EL with 3.56 ERA, Tied EL lead with 26 starts, 6th EL with 144.0 innings pitched, T-3rd EL with .670 winning %, finished T-8th best ERA for starters in club history with 3.56

Rayan Gonzalez: Posted 10th best ERA in single season club history of 2.08 (44 appearances)

Ashton Goudeau: Finished with 3rd best single season ERA for starters in club history of 2.07, finished with the 9th best single season ERA in club history

Scott Griggs: T-5th Eastern League with 45 appearances, 7th EL with 16 saves

Alexander Guillen: Posted 2nd best ERA in single season club history of 1.53 (37 appearances)

Heath Holder: Finished with 18th best single season ERA (2.64) in club history (29 appearances)

Mitch Horacek: Finished with 17th best single season ERA (2.48) in club history (34 appearances)

Jack Wynkoop: 10th Eastern League with 3.56 ERA, 3rd EL with 149.0 innings pitched, 10th EL with 1.19 WHIP, T-2nd EL with 2 complete games, T-8th best ERA for starters in club history with 3.56

Yard Goats Individual Batting

INF Manny Melendez: 4th EL 129 hits (led club, 2nd most club history), 2nd EL with 128 games (T-3rd most club history), T-club lead 60 runs scored (T-5th most club history), 2nd club 173 total bases (8th club history), 3rd club with 22 doubles (T-9th most club history), 4th club with 47 RBI (10th most club history), 2nd on club with 18 stolen bases (6th most club history)

INF Tyler Nevin: 9th EL with 61 RBI (led club, 7th most club history), 6th EL with 186 total bases (led club, T-5th most club history), T-8th EL 117 hits (2nd club & 5th most club history), 9th EL with 26 doubles (led club, 5th most club history), 10th EL with .744 OPS (2nd on club), 4th EL and established franchise record 65 walks, led club 130 games (2nd most club history), T-club lead 60 runs scored (T-5th most club history), 4th club with 13 home runs (T-8th club history), led club with .345 OBP (T-7th best club history)

INF Vance Vizcaino 3rd EL 32 stolen bases (led club, 2nd most club history), led club with .266 batting average, led club with 4 triples (T-5th most club history), led club with .749 OPS, 2nd club with .341 OBP (10th best club history), T-club lead with .408 SLG % (T-9th best club history)

INF Alan Trejo: T-club lead with 15 home runs (T-3rd most club history), 3rd on club with 49 RBI (9th most club history), 3rd on club with 125 games (8th most club history), 3rd on club 106 hits (13th most club history), 3rd on club with 171 total bases (9th club history), T-4th on club with 20 doubles (T-14th most in club history)

Colton Welker: 2nd on club with 23 doubles (T-7th most club history), 2nd club with 53 RBI (8th most club history) 5th club with 10 home runs (T-13th club history, T-club lead with .408 SLG % (T-9th best club history), 3rd club with .721 OPS

Bret Boswell: T-club lead with 15 home runs (T-3rd most club history), T-4th on club with 20 doubles (T-14th most in club history)

Vince Fernandez: T-club lead with 15 home runs (T-3rd most club history)

Mylz Jones: 3rd club with 17 stolen bases (T-7th most club history)

The Yard Goats open the 2020 season on April 9th (7:10 PM) against the Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs. Yard Goats season tickets are available by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), or in person by visiting the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

