Yard Goats' GM Mike Abramson Named MiLB Executive of the Year by Baseball America

December 17, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has been informed by Baseball America that General Manager Mike Abramson has been named the 2024 Minor League Baseball (MiLB) Executive of the Year. Abramson was selected by the website and print magazine company among the executives from the 120 full-season affiliated teams across the U.S. and Canada across four levels: Triple-A, Double-A, High-A and Single-A. The Yard Goats established a new single season attendance mark with 417,054 fans attending games in Hartford. The Yard Goats averaged over 6,000 fans per game, attracted over 400,000 fans for the third consecutive season and had 39 sellouts in 2024.

"Mike Abramson and the Yard Goats' front office's work at consistently managing to raise the bar both in attendance and fan experience was something that has consistently stood out," Baseball America Editor-In-Chief JJ Cooper said.

Mike is his 14th season with the franchise, and his 7th serving at the Yard Goats General Manager. "I'm honored to be recognized by the writers at Baseball America, and am proud to share this accolade with my coworkers at the Yard Goats who have contributed tremendously to our success." Abramson said.

Mike has spent the last 20 years working in minor league baseball. As General Manager, he oversees all aspects of Yard Goats Baseball at Dunkin' Park. Prior to joining the Yard Goats, Mike spent six seasons with the Pawtucket Red Sox; Triple-A Affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

"We are extremely happy that Baseball America recognized Mike for his hard work and dedication to our team," Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. "Mike does a tremendous job in continuing to grow our partnerships and community events, working with our staff, and in the planning and execution of the Yard Goats game day experience for our fans."

