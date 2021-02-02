Yard Goats Foundation to Host Impact of Racism Virtual Panel February 18th

(Hartford, CT ) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has announced plans to host a virtual panel on The Impact of Racism on February 18th at 6:30pm in observance of Black History Month. Tiffany Young, Executive Director of the Hartford Yard Goats Foundation, will moderate a discussion on challenges, achievements, and personal experiences amidst the backdrop of the larger national discussion on systemic racism. Registrants will have the opportunity to ask questions throughout the discussion. Panelists include:

Sean L. Gibson, Executive Director, Josh Gibson Foundation

Clyde McDoughty, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics and

Recreation, Bowie State University

Jonathon O'Neil Cole, CEO/Founding Partner, Pendulum

Scot X. Esdaile, President, Connecticut State Conference of NAACP Branch/NAACP National Board Member Chairman/State of Connecticut Boxing Commission, NAACP

Nichelle Mullins, President & CEO, Charter Oak Health Center

Doug Glanville, Baseball Analyst, Multi-Media Journalist, Educator, Author, Speaker, Advocate, and Retired MLB Player, ESPN/ MLB

The panel will be hosted via a Zoom Webinar. Attendance is limited to the first 100 registrants, but the event will be live on the Yard Goats Facebook page as well. To register, visit www.yardgoatsbaseball.com or Yard Goats social pages on Facebook and Twitter.

