Yard Goats Announce Individual Game Tickets Go on Sale February 9th

January 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release







(Hartford, CT ) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that individual tickets will go on sale for all home games on Friday, February 9th at 10:00 AM. Fans may purchase tickets on the Yard Goats website yardgoatsbaseball.com, or over the phone at 860-246-4628, and tickets will be delivered digitally. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

This will be the first opportunity for fans to purchase tickets for the home opener, Tuesday, April 9th (7:10 PM), as the Hartford Yard Goats host the Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles affiliate) at Dunkin' Park. The Yard Goats will play 69 home games at Dunkin' Park including games against the Red Sox, Yankees and Mets affiliates. The promotional schedule, with weekly fireworks shows, and premium collectible giveaways will be announced on February 7th.

"We are excited to announce that our individual game tickets will be available for our fans on February 9th, as we begin the countdown to Opening Night," Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson said. "Yard Goats fans are the best and most loyal fans in baseball, and we can't wait to see them soon!"

Dunkin' Park has been named "Best Double-A ballpark in America," several times by Ballpark Digest since opening in 2017. Last season, the Yard Goats attracted 402,731 fans, averaged a franchise-best 6,293 fans per game, and played in front of 45 sellouts.

Yard Goats Season Tickets, group tickets, hospitality options, and luxury suites are now on sale for the 2024 season by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

