Yard Goats Announce College Baseball Games Coming Back to Dunkin' Park

February 17, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that college baseball is returning to Dunkin' Park with four games scheduled for this spring. It is the eighth season that college baseball has been featured at the Yard Goats award-winning ballpark. The college series will begin with Central Connecticut State University hosting Coppin State University on Saturday, March 29th at 1:00 PM. The game will serve as a full ballpark reopening and will include the popular Yard Goats on-field promotions, games, and open concession stands for fans. The game will also feature activities highlighting Historically Black Colleges and Universities, as Coppin State will be the first-ever HBCU team to play at Dunkin' Park.

The University of Hartford Hawks will return to Dunkin' Park and host the United States Coast Guard Academy on Thursday, April 10th at 6:05 PM. It is the eighth consecutive season that the Hawks have played at the award-winning ballpark. The University of Connecticut will host the University of Massachusetts on Tuesday, April 22nd at 6:35 PM. Fans will have the opportunity to watch college baseball in the morning with a 10:35 AM game on Friday, April 25th, as the University of Saint Joseph hosts Clark University.

Tickets for the college games are now available to purchase on the Yard Goats website (yardgoatsbaseball.com), or over the phone 860-246-4628, and the tickets will be delivered digitally. Luxury suites, groups and hospitality options are available by calling in. Fans also have the opportunity to purchase tickets in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

2025 College Baseball Schedule at Dunkin' Park

Sat, March 29th (1 PM) Central Connecticut State University Blue Devils vs Coppin State University Eagles

Thu, April 10th (6:05 PM) University of Hartford Hawks vs United States Coast Guard Academy Bears

Tues, April 22nd (6:35 PM) University of Connecticut Huskies vs University of Massachusetts Minutemen

Fri, April 25th (10:35 AM) University of Saint Joseph Blue Jays vs Clark University Cougars

Eastern League Stories from February 17, 2025

