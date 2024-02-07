Yard Goats Announce 2024 Promotional Schedule

February 7, 2024 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release







(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced its 2024 promotional schedule for the home games at Dunkin' Park. The upcoming season, just 62 days away, is filled with many promotional nights, fireworks shows, premium giveaway games, and character appearances. Fans will be treated to Post-Game Fireworks Shows after every Saturday evening game, plus three consecutive nights, July 4-6 to celebrate Independence Day. The Yard Goats will host Opening Night on Tuesday, April 9th vs Bowie (7:10 PM) with a Yard Goats branded chocolate bar giveaway.

The Yard Goats will introduce some new giveaway items for fans including four new shirts for adults. A vintage bowling shirt (April 12th), basketball jersey (September 3rd), football jersey (September 5th), and Hawaiian shirt (September 4th) will be handed out to fans 16 and older. Meanwhile, kids will get to enjoy the return of the popular Los Chivos jersey (April 23rd) and red white & blue jersey (June 25th), along with the new giveaway items such as Hartford Schoolboys jersey (May 28th), Bouncing Pickles jersey (August 27th) and Chompers and Chew Chew Lunch box (August 13th). Other new giveaway items for everyone include a Bouncing Pickles bobblehead (May 14th), Yard Goats shoe charm (May 30th), Chompers hat (June 11th), Yard Goats camo hat (July 9th), Yard Goats scarf (July 11th), Bouncing Pickles Socks (July 23rd), Roberto Clemente knit hat (August 17th), Yard Goats neon hat on 90's Night (August 28th), and the return of unicorn headband (June 12th) and fanny pack (August 29th).

The promotional schedule is highlighted by the seventh annual "Whalers Alumni Weekend," which will take place on Friday, July 26th and Saturday, July 27th. The Yard Goats will be wearing special hockey-style uniforms to pay tribute to the former NHL franchise. Many former Hartford Whalers players will be part of a festive weekend which will include a luncheon, on-field pregame ceremony, and autograph session. Many historic moments and highlights will be shown on the video board.

MiLB's continued partnership with Marvel Entertainment will present "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" campaign, where the Yard Goats will wear special edition Marvel Super Hero-branded jerseys on-field during the game with other Marvel-themed activities and promotions taking place throughout the game. The "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" game will take place on May 29th and the Yard Goats will be dressed in a Marvel themed Yard Goats jersey for their game against the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate, the Reading Fightin Phils. Plus, there will be a special appearance by the HULK.

In addition to all the fireworks, character appearances, giveaways, and returning staples such as Kids Run the Bases (all Sunday games) and Baseball Bingo (every Tuesday game), the Yard Goats added some new theme games so that fans can feel the spirit inside Dunkin' Park. Artificial Intelligence Night (June 26th /where the technology will determine everything from the scoreboard graphics to the promotions on the field), Anime Night (July 12th/celebrate the iconic Japanese animation with special graphics, promotions, and a visitor on the concourse), America's Favorite Rubber Shoe Night (May 30th/ with Yard Goats Shoe Charm giveaway), Margaritaville Night (September 4th/Enjoy the music of Jimmy Buffet with a cover band with an Yard Goats Adult Hawaiian Shirt giveaway).

The Yard Goats are also bringing back some of the popular theme nights again for 2024. Opening Night Celebration (April 9th), Bark in the Park (April 13th /fans will be allowed to purchase a ticket and bring their dog to a game), Star Wars Night (May 15th/celebrate the most popular movie franchise of all time, with a salute to Star Wars and meet special characters at the game), Small Business Saturday (May 18th/ applaud small businesses from Connecticut), Dairy Day (June 2nd/celebrate Connecticut Dairy Farmers), Unicorn Night (June 12th/will be a fun and magical night with a Kids Unicorn Horn Headband Giveaway, games, crafts and prizes), Pajama Party Night (June 28th/fans can wear their favorite PJ's for a chance to win great prizes), Faith & Family Night (July 10th/special event celebrating the religious communities of our region), Biz Kids Night (July 12th/will be a fun night as kids with businesses across Connecticut will be on hand to showcase their talent), Jewish Heritage Day (July 28th /celebrate the history and culture), Country Night (August 15th/music and line dancing), 90's Night (August 28th/go back in time 30 years and relive some of the best things from that decade and receive a Yard Goats Neon Hat), Princess & Pirates Night (August 30th/fans can dress up and have your picture taken with a REAL princess or Pirate at the game and fun activities for the kids), and the Final Regular Season Home Game Celebration (September 8th). The Yard Goats will host multiple heritage nights, including the annual Irish Night (April 26th), with Irish music, step dancers, and performers, and Italian Night (August 14th) featuring Italian food along with singers and dancers in the pregame show.

The Yard Goats will celebrate baseball's Hispanic culture and its heritage when they play as Los Chivos de Hartford on April 23rd (with a kid's jersey giveaway), April 27th, May 16th, June 27th, and July 13th. The name, which translates from Spanish as the Goats of Hartford, is part of MiLB's "Copa de la Diversión," or "Fun Cup," designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities. In addition, the Yard Goats will honor Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente in a Celebration on August 17th along with a Roberto Clemente knit hat giveaway and fireworks show.

The Yard Goats will once again host a Celebration of Negro League Baseball on June 29th and play as the "Hartford Schoolboys," honoring Johnny "Schoolboy" Taylor, who was the first black athlete to play professional baseball in Hartford. This game will shine the spotlight on some of the greatest players from the Negro Leagues, and tell the story of how these amazing trailblazers changed baseball history.

Burgers or Tenders? On June 28th, in an alternate food identity game, Yard Goats will play as the Steamed Cheeseburgers and battle the New Hampshire Chicken Tenders in a New England food fight. The Steamed Cheeseburger logo is a fun design which includes a burger, bun, ketchup and mustard. It is believed the steamed cheeseburger was invented in Connecticut, and Ted's Restaurant, who has been serving them since 1959, will have them available in the Neighborhood Flavors Cart.

The Yard Goats will take a serious role in bringing attention to many causes and community programs including Deaf Awareness Night (May 30th), Military Appreciation Night (June 15th), Pink Out the Park (July 24th), First Responders Night (July 25th), Strike Out Cancer in a Cape (August 16th), Home Run for Heroes (August 18th), Organized Labor Night (August 31st) and Junior Fire Marshal Night (September 7th). This season, the Yard Goats will have four Most Improved Student Nights (April 10th-11th & April 24th-25th), recognizing academic achievement in the classroom. The Yard Goats will also be celebrating improvement in athletic achievement with Most Improved Athlete Nights (September 3rd-5th). The Yard Goats will host Pride Nights (June 13th & September 6th).

2024 Premium Giveaway Schedule:

Chocolate Bar (April 9th), Yard Goats Adult Vintage Bowling Shirt (April 12th), Los Chivos Kids Jersey (April 23rd), Bouncing Pickle Bobblehead (May 14th), Hartford Schoolboys Kids Jersey (May 28th), Yard Goats Shoe Charm (May 30th), Chompers Hat (June 11th), Unicorn Headband (June 12th), Red, White & Blue Kids Jersey (June 25th), Yard Goats Camo Hat (July 9th), Yard Goats Scarf (July 11th), Bouncing Pickles Socks (July 23rd), Chompers and Chew Chew Lunch Box (August 13th), Roberto Clemente Knit Hat (August 17th), Bouncing Pickles Kids Jersey (August 27th), Yard Goats Neon Hat (August 28th), Yard Goats Fanny Pack (August 29th), Yard Goats Adult Basketball Jersey (September 3rd), Yard Goats Adult Hawaiian Shirt (September 4th), Yard Goats Adult Football Jersey (September 5th).

2024 Theme Nights

Opening Night Celebration (April 9th), Most Improved Student Nights (April 10th-11th), Bark in the Park (April 13th), Most Improved Student Nights (April 24th-25th), Irish Night (April 26th), Los Chivos Night (April 23 rd & April 27th), Star Wars Night (May 15th), Los Chivos Night (May 16th), Small Business Saturday (May 18th), Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night (May 29th), America's Favorite Rubber Shoe Night (May 30th), Deaf Awareness Night (May 30th), Dairy Day (June 2nd), Unicorn Night (June 12th), Pride Night (June 13th), Military Appreciation Night (June 15th), Artificial intelligence Night (June 26th), Los Chivos Night (June 27th), Steamed Cheeseburgers (June 28th), Pajama Party Night (June 28th), Negro League Celebration (June 29th), Faith & Family Night (July 10th), Anime Night (July 12th), Los Chivos Night (July 13th), Pink Out the Park (July 24th), First Responders Night (July 25th), Whalers Alumni Weekend (July 26th-27th), Jewish Heritage Day (July 28th), Italian Night (August 14th), Country Night (August 15th), Strike Out Cancer In a Cape (August 16th), Roberto Clemente Celebration (August 17th), Home Run for Heroes (August 18th), 90's Night (August 28th), Princess & Pirates Night (August 30th), Organized Labor Night (August 31st), Most Improved Athlete Nights (September 3rd-5th), Margaritaville Night (September 4th), Pride Night (September 6th), Junior Fire Marshal Night (September 7th), Final Regular Season Home Game Celebration (September 8th).

2024 Post Game Fireworks Shows

April 27th, May 18th, June 1st, June 15th, June 29th, July 4th, July 5th, July 6th, July 13th, July 27th, August 17th, August 31st, September 7th

2024 Post Game Kids Run the Bases

April 14th, April 28th, May 19th, June 2nd, June 16th, June 30th, July 14th, July 28th, August 18th, September 1st, September 8th

Individual game tickets will go on sale for all home games this Friday (February 9th) at 10:00 AM. Fans may purchase tickets on the Yard Goats website yardgoatsbaseball.com, or over the phone at 860-246-4628, and tickets will be delivered digitally. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

Yard Goats Season Tickets, group tickets, hospitality options, and luxury suites are now on sale for the 2024 season by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from February 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.