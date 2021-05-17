X's Unveil COVID-19 Gameday Protocols

May 17, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Sioux City Explorers News Release







Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Explorers are making their triumphant return to the diamond, and with that so are fans to the seats. If you are planning to come out to the ballpark this season, here are the COVID-19 protocols that you will want to know.

The Explorers will host games at the MercyOne field at Lewis and Clark Park allowing 100% seating capacity. Masks and social distancing are encouraged but not required when in the ballpark.

For attendees who would like to be socially distanced there will be two sections (I and J) that are located down the first base line that will be reserved and designated areas for social distancing and masks. If choosing to sit in these specific areas' masks will be asked and required to be worn.

Concession stands will function as normal. However, drinks will all be served in bottles instead of from a fountain machine. Fans will have the choice to download and use the App "Fan Food" for streamline concession service. This allows window pick up for their food or to have it delivered right to their seats.

The Sioux City Explorers 29th year in Siouxland will begin at MercyOne field at Lewis and Clark Park on May 18th versus the Houston Apollos. Season, group and single Game Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by calling (712) 277-9467

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.