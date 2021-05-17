Lake Country Baseball Approved for Membership in the American Association

May 17, 2021 - American Association (AA) News Release







MOORHEAD, MN - The Board of Directors of the American Association have approved Lake Country Baseball, based in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, to become the newest member of the league. Construction on the team's stadium and a multi-use indoor sports facility has already begun and is anticipated to be completed in spring of 2022.

The ownership group for the team is comprised of four long-time Waukesha County locals with close ties to the Lake Country area. The primary owners, Tom Kelenic, Sonny Bando, Tony Bryant, and Tim Neubert will operate as managing partners of the new club.

"The addition of Lake Country will continue to enhance the level of play and quality of stadiums in the American Association and add to the regional rivalries throughout the Midwest that make our league special," said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. "The American Association has always held a high standard when it comes to innovation, having first in class facilities, the top players, and the best operators in the best markets for minor league baseball. This new ballpark and these operators will certainly be no exception to those standards that have been established. We very much look forward to this innovative stadium and team playing ball in 2022."

The site where the new development is being built has been named "Lake Country Live!" and will become a vibrant entertainment hub for the Lake Country area. Outside of the baseball season, the development will include a multi-use indoor sports facility that will house NX Level Sports Performance and Spiderz Batting Gloves. The facility will have batting cages, a weightlifting area, a fully equipped commercial kitchen serving lake country craft food and more. Additionally, the site will host other community events, corporate gatherings, outdoor concerts and charitable events. Other sports teams from the area such as soccer, rugby, and lacrosse teams will also have access to the field.

"We've had incredible support from the community throughout the entire process and we recognize that Baseball is part of the rich tradition in the Lake Country community," said Tom Kelenic, Owner and Managing Partner of the new team. "We're excited to expand on that tradition, and we're very committed to bringing family-friendly entertainment that everyone can enjoy to the community."

The team has launched a community-wide search for a team name that best represents the Lake Country area. To enter the contest, fans can go to lakecountrybaseball.com and submit their best ideas for a team name. Entries will be accepted through May 28.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 17, 2021

Lake Country Baseball Approved for Membership in the American Association - AA

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.