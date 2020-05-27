WXXI and the Rochester Red Wings Team up to Bring Rochester a Special Televised Red Wings Game from the Past

(Rochester, NY) - This Father's Day WXXI and the Rochester Red Wings take viewers back to the last regular season game played at Silver Stadium. For almost 70 years Silver Stadium was the home of the Rochester Red Wings. When the last regular season game was played on August 30, 1996 between the Red Wings and the Ottawa Lynx, WXXI was there to film and broadcast it live. While Rochester is currently missing its beloved team, WXXI is honored to bring its viewers this baseball time capsule. Last at Bat airs Sunday, June 21 at 1 p.m. on WXXI-TV.

Hosted by former Red Wings broadcaster Pete Weber and author, media host and columnist Curt Smith, Last at Bat shares heart-felt memories of life long fans and players of the past. This nostalgic look back not only features the entire game, but also is preceded by a closing ceremony celebration featuring a who's who of Rochester baseball including Joe Altobelli, Harry Walker, and Naomi Silver.

During the broadcast Red Wings fans will have a chance to enter a drawing to win several prizes, including a Single Game Suite at Frontier Field in April or May 2021, the chance to throw out the first pitch at a home game, Red Wings merchandise, and several WXXI gift baskets. WXXI will launch the drawing ahead of the broadcast online beginning Friday, June 12 at WXXI.org/events.

In anticipation of the broadcast, WXXI's online series HomeStage, which showcases local musical talents with 'live' performances from their homes, will feature jazz organist Fred Costello. Costello, who has been entertaining fans at Red Wings games since 1977, will perform a couple of songs from his home. The episode will drop Friday, June 12 at 12 noon at WXXI.org/onstage.

