Wranglers Coach David Moran Passes Away

July 2, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

It is with the utmost sadness that we inform you of the passing of Coach David Moran this evening. Coach Moran was surrounded by his mother, family, close friends, and some of the NAZ Wrangler staff as he peacefully passed away. Coach Moran was not just a coach to us; he was a beloved mentor and friend to this community. His dedication to the sport and his players was unparalleled, and his loss leaves a void that can never be filled.

During his collapse, the NAZ Wrangler coaching staff, a few arena staff members, Robin, and I were all by his side in the arena. We witnessed the swift and commendable actions of Travis, our ATC, and others who worked tirelessly to revive Coach until the paramedics arrived. He was never alone and was constantly surrounded by people who deeply cared for him.

We also want to extend our deepest sympathies to Coach Moran's mother, family, and close friends. We know that they were by his side throughout this ordeal, providing love and comfort until the very end.

Coach Moran's impact on our lives cannot be overstated. His passion for the game and his unwavering belief in his players' abilities pushed them to be better both on and off the field. He taught all the values of teamwork, resilience, and never giving up.

As we mourn the loss of Coach Moran, let us also celebrate the incredible legacy he leaves behind. His spirit will forever be a part of our team, and we will honor him by continuing to play the game he loved with the same passion and dedication that he instilled in us.

We ask that you keep Coach Moran's family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Together, let us remember and honor the remarkable man who touched the lives of so many.

We will be sharing information regarding services and arrangements as soon as we have the details. Please keep Coach Moran's loved ones in your thoughts during this difficult time.

Sincerely,

Fred DePalma

President/Owner

NAZ Wranglers Football

