World Series Knights: Marcus Semien

Now that the 2023 World Series is underway - and the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks are batting for a championship - let's take a look at this year's Charlotte Knights connection to the series.

MARCUS SEMIEN (2013-14)

Originally drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the sixth round of the 2011 MLB June Amateur Draft, Semien made his way to Triple-A with the Knights in 2013. In 32 games with the Knights that year during the team's final season in Fort Mill, SC, Semien hit .264 (33-for-125) with 20 runs scored, 11 doubles, one triple, four home runs, 17 RBIs, and four stolen bases.

Marcus Semien .267 (81-for-303) with 57 runs scored, 20 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 52 RBIs, and seven stolen bases with the Knights in 2014.Buren Foster Photography

A year later, Semien was a key contributor for the Knights, who made their return to Charlotte, NC for the first time since 1988. The team opened Truist Field (then named BB&T Ballpark) on April 11, 2014. Although Semien wasn't there for Opening Knight, he made his way to Uptown Charlotte in June and quickly excelled on the diamond with the team.

In 2014, the California native began the season with the White Sox, but was optioned to the Knights on June 1. In 83 games with Charlotte before being promoted back to Chicago on September 2, he hit .267 (81-for-303) with 57 runs scored, 20 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 52 RBIs, and seven stolen bases. He ended up appearing in 64 games with the White Sox that year - his last in the organization.

On December 9, 2014, Semien was traded by the Chicago White Sox with Chris Bassitt, Josh Phegley and Rangel Ravelo to the Oakland A's for Jeff Samardzija and Michael Ynoa.

Overall with the Knights, he appeared in 68 games at shortstop over parts of two seasons and a total of 115 games (2013-14). He hit .266 with 77 runs scored, 31 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs, 69 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases in his career with the Knights.

MLB HIGHLIGHTS

The 2021 season was a special one for Semien. As a member of the Toronto Blue Jays, he made his first American League All-Star Game appearance. He was the starting second baseman for the AL squad that year. Overall, it was an impressive first season for Semien with the Jays. He hit .265 with 45 homers and 102 RBIs - finishing third in the American League MVP voting that year. Additionally, he earned a number of honors - including All-MLB First Team, an American League Silver Slugger Award and an American League Gold Glove. His 45 home runs broke Davey Johnson's record of 43 in a season for a second baseman.

Semien's remarkable 2021 campaign helped him to sign a seven-year, $175-million dollar contract with the Texas Rangers on December 1, 2021. Currently in his second season with the Rangers (2022-present), Semien was an American League All-Star this year. In fact, he led all of Major League Baseball in plate appearances (753) and runs scored (122).

MLB CAREER

Semien, the former White Sox farmhand, has established himself as one of the game's top infielders. For his career, which has now spanned 11 seasons in the majors - Semien has compiled a .258 batting average with 1,351 hits, 280 doubles, 33 triples, 215 home runs, 665 RBIs and 120 stolen bases.

