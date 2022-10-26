World Series Game #1 Watch Party at BayCare Ballpark

October 26, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, Fl. - The Threshers invite local Phillies fans to a watch party for Game #1 of the World Series on Friday, Oct. 28th at BayCare Ballpark, gates open at 5:30 p.m. Game time is 8 p.m. on FOX and will be broadcast on our video board and multiple TVs around Frenchy's Tiki Pavilion.

This is a family event and all ages are welcome.

Free admission and parking

Food available for purchase

Drink Specials

Disc Golf on the field

Shop Diamond Outfitters for your Phillies World Series Merchandise

Please use the west gate entrance by the fountain, at 601 N Old Coachman Rd.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from October 26, 2022

World Series Game #1 Watch Party at BayCare Ballpark - Clearwater Threshers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.