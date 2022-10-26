World Series Game #1 Watch Party at BayCare Ballpark
October 26, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release
CLEARWATER, Fl. - The Threshers invite local Phillies fans to a watch party for Game #1 of the World Series on Friday, Oct. 28th at BayCare Ballpark, gates open at 5:30 p.m. Game time is 8 p.m. on FOX and will be broadcast on our video board and multiple TVs around Frenchy's Tiki Pavilion.
This is a family event and all ages are welcome.
Free admission and parking
Food available for purchase
Drink Specials
Disc Golf on the field
Shop Diamond Outfitters for your Phillies World Series Merchandise
Please use the west gate entrance by the fountain, at 601 N Old Coachman Rd.
