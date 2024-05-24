Worcester Wins at Westfield on Opening Day

May 24, 2024 - Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL)

Westfield, MA - A 14-hit barrage powered the Worcester Bravehearts to a 10-0 Opening Day win over the Westfield Starfires Friday.

Worcester's offensive onslaught began with a four-run 2nd inning before the Bravehearts added six more in the 3rd inning, highlighted by Tyler McCord's (Amherst) three-run home run. Worcester native Max LeFrancois (Assumption), Hingham native Timmy Wagner (Wheaton), Matt Milone (SUNY Maritime), and Owen Pincince (New Haven) all added multi-hit performances.

On the mound, 'Hearts starter Brandon Stanley (SUNY Maritime) scattered four hits across five shutout innings, striking out five Starfires hitters to earn the win. Hopkinton's Josh Fischer (Wheaton) and Hudson's Keegan Antelman (Bentley) each pitched a scoreless inning in relief.

The Bravehearts return to Fitton Field for Saturday's home opener, where they'll face Westfield for the second straight day. Fiskdale native Mavrick Rizy, a 6-foot-8 right-hander signed to pitch at LSU next season, gets the start for Worcester. Rizy, who boasts a fastball topping 96 miles per hour, pitched to a 0.82 ERA with 60 strikeouts in just over 40 innings as a Worcester Academy senior this spring. He'll oppose Westfield righty Jack Martineau (Post).

Saturday's Home Opener begins at 6:30 p.m. Fitton Field gates open at 5:30.

