Bravehearts Win 2025 Organization of the Year

Published on October 27, 2025 under Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL)

WORCESTER, MA - The Futures League announced during their annual off-season league meetings that the Worcester Bravehearts have been named 2025 Organization of the Year. This is the first time since 2019 the Bravehearts have won the award.

"The Bravehearts have continually provided their fans with outstanding customer service and an overall wonderful fan experience," said Futures League Commissioner Joe Paolucci. "This recognition highlights the Bravehearts commitment to excellence both on and off the field, making them one of the premier summer collegiate baseball franchises in the country."

With over 2,000 fans per game, the Bravehearts 2025 season marked their highest total and average attendance numbers since 2019. Along with the attendance numbers, the league noted the driving forces behind the award were the team's off-season activations, which included the New England Sports Summit, the Ticket-to-Read Program and the Pen Pal Club.

The team also hosted the 2025 League All-Star Festivities, which included a Home Run Derby and Craft Beer Fest at Fitton Field, and the 2025 All-Star Game at Polar Park.

"At the beginning of every season, we tell our staff the most unique part of working for the Bravehearts is the impact you can have on the team. I hope everyone who put on a Bravehearts jersey or staff polo this season knows that they earned this award," said Bravehearts General Manager Donny Porcaro.

On the field, the Bravehearts broke the single-season Futures League record for wins with 45. The team also led the league in home runs, runs scored, batting average and ERA.

"This is the standard we strive for at the beginning at every season," said Bravehearts President Matt Vaccaro. "We're so proud of our staff for bringing the team back to being the standard of the Futures League. This is an award that was not only won by our staff, but by the entire fan base and our partners who came out and supported us. Without this city's constant belief in our team, this would not have been possible."

The Worcester Bravehearts will be celebrating their 13th season in 2026, marking them as the longest running sports organization in the history of Worcester. Season Tickets and Flex Plans for the 2026 season are now on sale by visiting WorcesterBravehearts.com or by calling the box office at 508-438-3773.







