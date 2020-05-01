Worcester Railers HC Announce Small Business Stimulus Power Play Recipients
May 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
ï»¿WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) and Railers HC president and COO Michael G. Myers (@Myzie35) officially announced today the 41 central Massachusetts small businesses that will receive the Worcester Railers HC Small Business Stimulus Power Play boost.
The program, which was originally announced on April 14, received over 5,000 nominations through RailersHC.com and our social media channels which included 600 unique small businesses in central Massachusetts.
With the addition of the $5,000 pledge from Cornerstone Bank, the Railers HC Small Business Stimulus Power Play will now purchase $1,000 worth of gift certificates to 41 different small businesses located throughout central Massachusetts. Each of the 41 small businesses will then be highlighted at one of the Railers home games at the DCU Center next season. In total, $41,000 worth of gift certificates will be purchased through the Railers HC Small Business Stimulus Power Play. Please see the list of businesses that were selected below:
Art Reach Studios
Axe to Grind Babershop & Supply Co.
Bagel Time
Bay State Brewing Co.
Brody's Diner (Shrewsbury)
Buck's Whiskey & Burger Bar
Café Reyes
C.C. Lowell Art Supply
Compass Tavern
Crompton Collective
Dalat Restaurant
Ed Hyder's Mediterranean Marketplace
Elm Draught House Cinema (Millbury)
Jimmy John's Worcester
Kleen 'n Hard Sports
Livia's Dish
Mac's Diner
McCoy's Action Karate (Auburn)
Murphy Academy of Irish Dance (Grafton)
Niche Hospitality Group
Nuestra
Paul Conzo Day Spa and Hair Salon
Peppercorn's Grille & Tavern
Percy's TV & Appliance
Perfect Fit Tailoring
Piercing Emporium & Tattoo
Recess Take 2 (West Boylston)
Regatta Deli
Sachs Jewelers (Shrewsbury)
Shawarma Palace
Skylite Roller Skating Center
Sneakerama
That's Entertainment
The Coop (Millbury)
The Mill 185 (West Boylston)
The Queen's Cups
Theatre Café
Val's Restaurant & Lounge (Holden)
Wicked Wing Co.
WooBerry Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt
Worcester Wares
Members of the Railers front office will be reaching out to the above businesses over the next few business days to arrange a $1,000 payment for gift certificates that will be used at a later date.
"We would like to thank everyone that nominated their favorite small business for the Stimulus Power Play ," said Railers president and COO Mike Myers."We received an overwhelming response and encourage everyone to continue their support of small businesses in central Massachusetts."
For more information, please contact Worcester Railers public relations coordinator Cam McGuire at CamM@RailersHC.com.
The Worcester Railers home opener is Saturday, October 24 vs. the Brampton Beast! Stay safe.....and for the most up to date information on all things Railers - please visit www.RailersHC.com or follow our social media channels.
