Worcester Railers HC Announce Front Office Promotions

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC Team President Stephanie Ramey officially announced today that the club has promotedÂ Connor Haynes to Director of Ticket Sales and Jacqueline Avola to Director of Sponsorship Activation & Game Operations.

Connor Haynes was promoted to Director of Ticket Sales after serving as Manager of Group Sales and HC Memberships. The Sutton, MA native enters his fourth full season with the Railers and will now oversee the ticket sales department and manage the new ticket sales staff. Haynes started out as a Ticket Account Executive with the Railers in the spring of 2017.

Jacqueline Avola was promoted to Director of Sponsorship Activation & Game Operations after serving as Corporate Fulfillment & Game Operations Manager. The Westborough, MA native joined the team in January 2017 as an intern where she established the back-end corporate department organization system. Avola now manages the team's sponsorship sales process, directs the in-game presentation on game days, and is responsible for the successful activation of all contracted assets.

"Connor and Jackie are hard workers and have been key players in the success of the Worcester Railers,"Â Ramey said. "We are pleased to extend promotions to them and to see them further develop in their careers within the Railers organization."

The Worcester Railers look forward to welcoming fans back to the DCU Center for their Home Opener on October 23, 2021 vs. the Maine Mariners! For all information regarding the upcoming season, visit RailersHC.com or call 508-365-1750 to secure your seats.

